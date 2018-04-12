Bruno Spengler Fastest for BMW on Penultimate Day of DTM Testing at Hockenheim

BMW‘s Bruno Spengler was quickest on the third day of DTM Series testing at the Hockenheimring.

The Canadian set a benchmark time that was almost three tenths of a second quicker than that set by his team-mate Marco Wittmann on day one.

Second to Spengler was rookie Robin Frijns who was just forty-five hundredths of a second slower, who set the best lap time for an Audi machine in the test thus far.

“The circuit was faster than yesterday, today,” said the much-anticipated rookie, who joins the series in place of DTM legend Mattias Ekström.

“Everything ran well. It rained overnight and I was the fastest Audi driver. That’s promising.”

The top three was completed by series returnee and 2015 champion Pascal Wehrlein in the Mercedes AMG meaning each manufacturer was represented in the top three. Wehrlein was almost a tenth slower than Spengler out front – but still over two tenths faster than Wittmann’s original benchmark.

For the final day of testing, Frijns and Wehrlein will both remain behind the wheel.

Joining the Dutchman in the Audi will be Nico Müller, Loïc Duval and reigning champion René Rast.

Timo Glock, will take the track for BMW accompanied by rookies Philipp Eng and Joel Eriksson.

Lucas Auer and Paul di Resta joined Wehrlein for the Mercedes team.