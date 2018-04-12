Christian Vietoris Named Mercedes’ DTM Test and Reserve Driver

Mercedes-AMG DTM has completed its squad for their finale season in the DTM Series with the signing of race winner Christian Vietoris.

The German will provide back-up for the team over the ten race weekends as a test and reserve driver and will stand in for one of the six drivers if needed.

Vietoris, is one of three drivers returning to the squad along with 2015 DTM champion Pascal Wehrlein and Dani Juncadella.

“After a year’s absence, I’m obviously delighted to be back in motorsport, and as a member of the Mercedes family.

“My batteries are fully charged, and I’m ready to step in as substitute driver in the DTM. After six years in the DTM with Mercedes, I have a lot of experience and I’m ready whenever the team needs me.”

Vietoris spent six years in the DTM with Mercedes from 2011 to 2016, during that time he secured; one win, three pole positions, nine podiums and two fastest laps.

His most successful seasons came in 2013 and 2014 when he was the team’s best placed driver in the championship standings finishing fourth in both years.

The highlight of his years in the series, was his maiden victory in Oschersleben in 2014 when the right strategy got him from sixteenth on the grid to the top spot of the podium in difficult variable conditions.

“We’ve known Christian for a very long time. He’s a very fast racing driver and a terrific team player,” said Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport DTM Ulrich Fritz. “He knows the team and the way we do things and has several years of DTM experience. It’s exactly these qualities you want in a reserve driver, who needs to be ready to jump into the car at short notice and perform well. We know what we’ve got in Christian and are pleased to have found an experienced driver to complete our squad.”

The 2018 DTM series, gets underway at Hockenheim on 4-6 May, with Mercedes bowing out of the series at the same track for the finale on 12-14 October.