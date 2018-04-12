Consistency will be the key to McLaren’s success says Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has said that the McLaren F1 Team have to aim for consistency if they are to reach the heights they desire in 2018.

After a dismal three-year stint with Honda came to a close at the end of 2017, McLaren have found themselves subject to a change in fortune in their fledgling days with Renault Sport power. Alonso and team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne have registered points finishes in both races so far leaving McLaren third in the Constructors’ Championship, with Alonso climbing to fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

“After a couple of positive results, I’m excited to go to China,” said Alonso, who a two-times winner at the Chinese Grand Prix.

McLaren’s struggles in Bahrain came during Qualifying, where both cars failed to make it into the final part of Saturday’s session, out-qualified by both Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda cars. In the wake of the Bahrain weekend, Racing Director Eric Boullier also said that the Woking team have some work to do on their one-lap pace.

“For us, consistency has to be the key,” the Spaniard added.

“We’ve been able to pull everything together on a Sunday so far – a combination of both hard work and good fortune – but we haven’t given ourselves the best chances on Saturday, so it’s important we pull the whole package together.”

Alonso said that it wouldn’t be an “overnight” fix as McLaren still need to identify the cause of the problem. However, the 36-year-old remained optimistic about the team’s chances in China. The last time McLaren registered three consecutive double points finishes was seven years ago, in the Korean, Indian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

“It won’t happen overnight, but we know where our issues lie and we know that we need to work hard to overcome them as soon as possible,” he stated.

“In the meantime, we’ll be pushing hard in China, as always, and continue our fight to the front of the midfield pack.”