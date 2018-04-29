Cook claims maiden BTCC win at Donington Park

Power Maxed Racing’s Josh Cook claimed his maiden victory in the British Touring Car Championship in the opening race at Donington Park.

The pole-sitter lost the lead to Chris Smiley at the start but quickly bounced back to retake P1. He was then unchallenged for the remainder of the race and finished 3.4s clear of Dan Cammish in second.

Aiden Moffat claimed the final podium position after starting third. The Laser Tools driver enjoyed a battle with Sam Tordoff and Smiley early in the race. Smiley, on the hard option tyres, couldn’t keep the two BTCC race winners behind him and dropped back down the order. Moffat stayed close to Tordoff but couldn’t find a way past. He was promoted to the final podium position when Tordoff was forced to pit late in the race.

Brett Smith, still looking for his maiden podium in the championship, chased Moffat to the chequered flag but he was never quite close enough to make a move on the Mercedes. He finished fourth, his best result in the BTCC.

James Cole finished fifth ahead of Matt Neal, who charged up the field from the back end of the grid.

At the back of the top 10, Senna Proctor enjoyed a tough fight with Colin Turkington and Tom Ingram. The Brands Hatch race winner made contact with Turkington and sent the BMW into a spin. Turkington managed to keep going but lost a number of places, eventually finishing 10th, behind Tom Oliphant.

Proctor spent the final laps of the race battling with Smiley. Smiley put up a strong defence and Proctor couldn’t find a way past, eventually settling for eighth.

Rob Collard finished just outside the top 10 in P11, with Ash Sutton, Jack Goff, Ingram and Rob Austin rounding out the points paying positions.