Cook on top in Donington FP2

Josh Cook led the way in the second British Touring Car Championship free practice session at Donington Park.

The Vauxhall driver set his best lap time – a 1m19.863s – in the first 15 minutes of the session, knocking FP1 pace setter Dan Cammish down to second.

Chris Smiley also set his fastest lap in the first part of the session. He put his BTC Norlin run Honda in third, where he remained until the chequered flag.

Outside the top three, there was plenty of movement. Rory Butcher held onto fourth for most of the session before Aiden Moffat jumped up the order on his penultimate lap. A late lap from Sam Tordoff moved him up to fifth and Butcher ended the session sixth overall and third of the Jack Sears Trophy drivers.

Tom Chilton brought out the red flag in the middle of the session. His Ford came to a stop on track in the second sector, but he quickly managed to get going again and ended the session seventh fastest.

Chilton wasn’t the only driver to run into trouble.

All three West Surrey Racing BMWs were off the pace, with Andrew Jordan saying he appeared to have picked up the same problem team-mates Rob Collard and Colin Turkington suffered in FP1. The Pirtek backed driver’s session ended early when smoke started to pour out the back of his car after a turbo pipe broke. He ended the session 21st with just 10 laps completed.

Team BMR also had problems. Jason Plato’s Subaru lost drive early in the session which meant he only completed a handful of laps, while Ashley Sutton spent most of FP2 in the garage as mechanics solved what he described as a “little” problem. He also said the team was still working on getting the balance right, and the lack of running will put him on the back foot heading into qualifying.

Elsewhere, an off left Matt Neal with mud in his Honda and ended his session early, while Michael Caine suffered a clutch problem.

Championship leader Tom Ingram ended the session seventh quickest, ahead of Tom Oliphant and Adam Morgan.