Dan Cammish ‘Heartbroken’ To Miss Out On BTCC Pole

Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship rookie Dan Cammish said he was ‘heartbroken’ to have been stripped of a certain pole position at Brands Hatch.

The multiple Porsche Carrera Cup GB had dipped under the lap record with a time of 47.946s in the early stages of the 30-minute qualifying session, but had the time removed after driving through a red light in the pits.

Regulations state that all previous times set by the Halfords Yuasa Racing man would be removed, leaving Cammish needing to recover lost ground.

Cammish recovered to fourth place in the new Honda Civic Type-R, but was left bemoaning the indiscretion after missing out by just 0.107s to pole-sitter Jack Goff.

“I’m heartbroken – absolutely through the floor”, said Cammish after qualifying.

“It was probably the best lap I’ve ever driven, and to come in and deliver that kind of performance with a new team and a front-wheel drive car that demands a totally different way of driving, I think was pretty special.

“To then be stripped of that is obviously disappointing.”

Cammish starts race one of the 2018 season from row two alongside Colin Turkington‘s BMW, remaining confident of a strong result.

“I think I deserved it and the team deserved it, but I’ve got to keep my head up – and if you’d offered me fourth place at the start of the weekend, I’d have bitten your hand off.

“If I wasn’t motivated before, you can rest assured I certainly am now!”