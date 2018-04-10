Debut Winner Proctor: “We Weren’t Going To Win On Wets”

Senna Proctor struggled to find words after achieving a ‘dream’ maiden Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship race victory at Brands Hatch, adding he knew slicks were the winning choice.

Proctor was one of nine drivers that made the decision to put slick tyres on their cars before the start of the second race on Sunday, languishing down in 27th place after an incident in the opening encounter.

By lap 22 of 27, those on slicks had made their way to the front, Proctor heading Laser Tools Racing‘s Aiden Moffat, Team HARD‘s Jake Hill and AmD Tuning‘s Ollie Jackson in an intense four-car battle.

A wide moment for Moffat at Druids gave Proctor a chance on the penultimate lap, the Mercedes collecting the barriers after slight contact with Proctor’s Vauxhall Astra which crossed the line first for his and Power Maxed Racing’s first BTCC victory.

“I don’t really know what to say”, said Proctor after his triumph. “I didn’t have a speech prepared after the way race one went!

“Starting at the back of the grid, being the furthest down of the nine cars that made the decision to run on slicks, we didn’t expect to take the victory, but it’s proved that we’re here to win.

“I went round on the green flag lap and said to my engineer, ‘there are a few dry patches forming’, so he replied, ‘let’s put slicks on then’. I said, ‘we’re not going to win the race on wets but we just might on slicks, so let’s give it a go’, and look what we’ve done.

“When Aiden went a little bit wide on the brakes at Druids, I was able to seize the opportunity.

“I’m still waiting to wake up from this dream – it’s amazing. I’ve winded myself jumping up and down celebrating. This is unbelievable.”

Team Principal Adam Weaver shared his driver’s delight after PMR’s maiden BTCC win.

“As with pretty much everyone in the paddock, I’m a life-long BTCC fan,” said Weaver. “I remember watching the likes of Steve Soper and Andy Rouse as a kid, determined that at some point I’d be there, doing that.

“To win the second race of the season in the championship’s 60th anniversary year is an indescribable feeling, and to do it from almost the back of the grid is something that none of the thousands of spectators watching will forget in a hurry. Seeing Josh (Cook) fight his way up from 28th to fifth spot within just a few laps had my heart racing, but it was just unfortunate for him that the track dried out as it did.”