Evans says Rome disappointment driving him to do better

Mitch Evans says he is more determined than ever to ‘come back fighting’ following his disappointing finish at the Rome ePrix.

The Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver was at one stage challenging Sam Bird for the lead of the race, only to go over his energy use targets and drop down the order.

He ended up running so close to his usable energy limit that he had to coast for the last lap, which saw him plummet down the order to ninth place.

Despite this though Evans says he determined to bounce back at this weekend’s race in Paris.

“We were so close to standing on the podium in Rome,” Evans said. “It’s fuelled my determination to come back fighting in Paris. My racecar performed well in the last two races.

“I think we have a chance at a podium, but Formula E is so unpredictable and competitive as you saw in Rome, anything can happen. It would be amazing, but we will keep working and keep fighting.”

Team boss James Barclay said that although it was a disappointing finish for Evans, the team were taking the positives from what has been a much improved season.

Barclay said, “Every race we are moving in the right direction. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go our way in Rome but we have taken a lot of positives and there are still improvements we can make.

“We are extremely happy with the progress both Mitch and Nelson have made, and we are now competing for podiums, not just points.”