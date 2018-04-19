Formula E drivers and Billy Monger to raise funds for charity in electric kart race

The ABB FIA Formula E drivers and double amputee Billy Monger will help to raise funds for a charity raising awareness of the newly-formed FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission in an electric kart race in Paris organised by Formula E Championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne.

Taking place ahead of the 2018 Qatar Airways Paris ePrix at the RKC Karting track outside Paris on 25 April, the race will help raise funds and awareness for drivers looking to make it into motorsport.

The race has has been organised by championship leader and home hero Jean-Eric Vergne, with the support of newly-established FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission and its President Nathalie McGloin.

Any money raised as part of the event will be donated to the charity Spinal Track, which give disabled drivers an avenue back into racing.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E is very proud that Formula E is hosting the event, “’m proud that the Formula E grid is continuing to take the initiative with this event to show their support for the newly-formed FIA Disability and Accessibility Commission.

“Also, it’s fantastic to see Billy will be joining us in Paris – I think he’ll give our drivers a hard time on track! I’d also like to thank Jean-Eric Vergne for putting the race together and helping to raise funds as a collective group for such a great cause.”

Jean-Eric Vergne, current championship leader for the Techeetah Formula E team said, “Less than 12 months after his crash, Billy returned to single-seater racing using a specially-adapted car and finished third on his first race back.

“This outstanding news proved to us all that no one should ever give up on his or her dream – and that if we all stand and work together we can make a difference. We make the impossible possible and we can motivate others to follow the same path. Billy will come and race with us at RKC – my karting track on the outskirts of Paris – for the #BillyWhizz charity kart race on April 25. I’d also like to give special thanks to SODIKART, who has built 25 electric karts for this occasion.”

After Billy’s remarkable success at Oulton Park, he is also supporting the UK-based charity Spinal Track, who give disabled drivers the opportunity to experience their first ever track or rally days in bespoke cars.

Monger himself is looking to offer his own expertise to other disabled drivers in an instruction role at events, and he makes plans to gain his ARDS (Association of racing Driver Schools) licence, adding, “I’d love to give back to the motorsport community and this is a great way to do this. It’ll be a great experience for me, as I plan the next stage of my career to instruct other racing drivers in single-seaters and saloon cars – once I have my ARDS instructors licence.”