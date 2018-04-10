Gary Paffett Fastest on Second Day of DTM Testing

Gary Paffett ended day two of DTM Series testing at the Hockenheimring as fastest with Mercedes claiming three of the top four positions.

Despite putting in fastest lap, Paffett was not able to beat the best time of yesterday that was set by Marco Wittmann.

Second fastest belonged to BMW driver and series rookie Joel Eriksson.

“I was looking forward to the test,” said Eriksson. “This was a good day, where we gained a lot of insight. I did a lot of laps, that felt very good.”

The top four was completed by Dani Juncadella and Edoardo Mortara.

Juncadella managed to complete 121 laps over the day despite still recovering from a broken collarbone following a mountain bike accident a week ago.

HILO: (1) Hace nueve días me fracturé la clavícula yendo en Mountain Bike con amigos en Ibiza. Pensaba que la temporada @DTM se había acabado para mí antes de empezarla… pic.twitter.com/0JL0aEKEX1 — Dani Juncadella (@dani_juncadella) April 10, 2018

“Of course, this is not the ideal start to the season, but luckily it was attended to very quickly and there were no complications,” said the Spaniard.

“I had a small accident and fractured my collarbone. I wasn’t going fast at the time, but I took a tumble to the left. It seemed like only a minor mishap, so I just rode on. But when I got back from the outing, I realised that my collarbone wasn’t in the right place. That came as a shock for me, because it’s something I’ve never experienced before. It was strange because, up to then, I hadn’t felt any pain. Well obviously, we drove straight to the hospital and I flew to Barcelona to see a specialist as soon as possible. There, I was operated on by the MotoGP surgeon, Dr Mir, and 24 hours later I was back home.”

Juncadella hopes to be fully recovered in time for the season opener at the start of May.

For day three of the test, Mike Rockenfeller, Robin Frijns, Nico Müller and Jamie Green will take to the track for Audi. Bruno Spengler, Wittmann and Augusto Farfus will be in action for BMW, with Mercedes trio Lucas Auer, Pascal Wehrlein aand Paul di Resta joining them.