GT Cup Champion Paul to Make LMP3 Debut

GT Cup class champion Dominic Paul will make his debut in the UK-based LMP3 Cup Championship this season.

Paul raced a Ginetta G55 to the GTA category title in 2017 and finished second to Graham Davidson in the overall standings.

The Surrey-based racer will co-drive a Ligier JSP3-Nissan with Speedworks Motorsport team-mate Jack Butel, who announced his return to the series in February.

Paul has already sampled the Ligier in testing and recently took part in the Dubai 24 Hours behind the wheel of a Century Motorsport G55.

“I firmly intend to build upon the results achieved in 2017, and in Speedworks I will be racing for a team with a proven pedigree in the series and the endurance racing world in general,” said Paul.

“I am under no illusions about the size of the challenge I will be facing, but I have an excellent team-mate in Jack. The Ligier JSP3 is a truly incredible piece of kit, so I am ready to push my limits.”

“I’ll take the season round-by-round and as long as I demonstrate consistent progress, I will be happy with my performance.”

Speedworks Motorsport team manager Christian Dick said that Paul’s “astonishing” performances in GT Cup last season, which included 14 class victories, should make him and Butel title challengers in LMP3.

Dick also said that his team is looking at running the pair at selected rounds of the pan-European Michelin Le Mans Cup.

“We are confident that in Jack and Dominic we have a pairing that can vie for regular race wins and mount a proper championship bid,” said Dick.

“We are also evaluating a partial assault on the Michelin Le Mans Cup, which would be an excellent addition to both drivers’ CVs and I believe they are ready for the challenge.”

“For now, though, our sights are set on Donington Park later this month – at the top step of the LMP3 podium.”

Round one of the 2018 LMP3 Cup Championship takes place on April 21-22nd.