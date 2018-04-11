Jordan optimistic after bad luck at Brands Hatch

Andrew Jordan is optimistic heading to Donington Park after bad luck hindered his Brands Hatch weekend.

Back in the West Surrey Racing run BMW 125i M Sport for a second season, Jordan took his first podium of the 2018 British Touring Car Championship in the opening race, finishing third after starting fifth.

But the team opted against gambling with dry tyres in race two, and Jordan’s race unravelled as the track dried.

“Things were going really well after the opening race but luck wasn’t on our side from there,” he said.

Ahead of race two, it was a difficult decision over which way to go with the tyres but we had to go with the majority and it proved to be the wrong call.

“Had we not had the safety car period, we might have been able to build more of a gap over the cars on slicks, but it was the same for everyone else who had taken the wet tyres.

“Race three we had contact which affected the handling of the car which was unfortunate as I think we could have picked up some strong points having climbed up to twelfth.”

Jordan leaves Brands Hatch 13th in the overall standings but is confident he can take top results at Donington Park later this month.

“There are plenty of positives to take away from the weekend and we have shown we have a strong package, so I’m looking forward to Donington Park and building on the result in race one.”