BTCC

Josh Cook puts Power Maxed TAG Racing on Donington pole

Josh Cook - Power Maxed TAG Racing
Credit: btcc.net

Power Maxed TAG Racing driver Josh Cook has taken pole position at Donington Park following tricky conditions which affected the whole of qualifying. It is his first pole position in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.

Cook continued the great start to the season for the Power Maxed team by keeping up his momentum from practice where he finished second in the first session before leading final practice heading into qualifying.

Times tumbled as the the track got more grip and it looked like it was to be Team GardX with Motorbase driver Sam Tordoff on pole as his time was quickest for most of the session.

However with just over five minutes to go, the Laser Tools Racing Mercedes-Benz A-Class of Aiden Moffat damaged its suspension going through the final chicane, pitching the Scot into the gravel trap. This brought out the red flag and when the session resumed, a mad dash to get back out on track.

With only five minutes to go, both Cook and BTC Norlin Racing driver Chris Smiley managed to raise their cars up to the sharp end of the grid with Cook setting the fastest first and final sectors to deny the Honda man a dream pole position.

Tordoff dropped to third at the flag, but can be pleased with the pace that the Ford Focus RS has shown so far this weekend, while he will be joined on the second row by Dan Cammish from the Halfords Yuasa Racing team, with Moffat and Jack Goff on row three.

It was a tough session for former and reigning champion Andrew Jordan and Ashley Sutton, both suffering mechanical issues which curtailed their running. Jordan belching huge plumes of flame and smoke from his BMW Pirtek Racing 125i M-Sport.

Trade Price Cars with Brisky Racing driver Jake Hill had his times deleted following ride-height check irregularities.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stJosh CookVauxhall1:19.816
2ndChris SmileyHonda+0.030
3rdSam TordoffFord+0.167
4thDan CammishHonda+0.279
5thAiden MoffatMercedes-Benz+0.495
6thJack GoffHonda+0.522
7thJames NashHonda+0.522
8thTom ChiltonFord+0.580
9thBrett SmithHonda+0.665
10thTom OliphantMercedes-Benz+0.704
11thColin TurkingtonBMW+0.764
12thJames ColeFord+0.799
13thAdam MorganMercedes-Benz+0.801
14thMatt SimpsonHonda+0.849
15thSenna ProctorVauxhall+0.869
16thTom IngramToyota+0.902
17thMatt NealHonda+0.911
18thSam SmeltAudi+1.092
19thRory ButcherMG+1.125
20thRob AustinAlfa Romeo+1.165
21stJason PlatoSubaru+1.188
22ndAshley SuttonSubaru+1.228
23rdStephen JelleyBMW+1.510
24thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen+1.517
25thRob CollardBMW+1.545
26thJosh PriceSubaru+1.580
27thOllie JacksonAudi+1.666
28thMike BushellVolkswagen+1.722
29thTom BoardmanMG+2.256
30thAndrew JordanBMW+2.506
31stJake HillVolkswagenNo Time
32ndMichael CaineVolkswagenNo Time

Related Posts