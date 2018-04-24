Lotterer says he still has a lot more to learn

Andre Lotterer has said that he still has a lot more to learn in Formula E ahead of this weekend’s Paris ePrix.

The German had a disastrous start to life in the series, getting disqualified in Hong Kong and being pointless after his first three races.

However a second place in Santiago signalled a turnaround in form, and since then he has looked far closer to the pace of Techeetah team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, managing to beat him in Rome on the way to third place.

Lotterer admits that he was pleased with his result in Rome, but says that he feels that there is still a lot for him to learn in the series.

“The Rome E-Prix was great, and it felt really good to be back on the podium and to score more points,” he said. “Each race is a sprint, but the championship is a marathon where every single point counts and the goal is to score as many as possible for the rest of the season.

“Motorsport is very much a team sport, even if we’re individuals driving the cars, it’s thanks to our teamwork that we are where we are in the championship.

“Even though I feel much more comfortable in the car now than I did in the beginning of the season, there’s still a lot more to learn and every race week is invaluable in terms of gaining more experience and having more on-track time in the car.”

The result in Rome moved Lotterer to ninth in the driver’s standings, 86 points behind Vergne.