Lotterer scores second Formula E podium in rookie season

Andre Lotterer finished the 2018 Rome ePrix on the podium for the second time in this season’s ABB Formula E Championship, following on from his maiden appearance on the rostrum at the Santiago ePrix in February.

After an intense fight with Lucas Di Grassi and Mitch Evans in the second half of the Rome ePrix, Techeetah Formula E driver Lotterer finished third, behind Sam Bird and Lucas Di Grassi. This was with Mitch Evans in the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team car crawled around on his final tour after using too much energy trying to get near Bird earlier in the race.

The race started in typical Formula E style, with forceful driving being the order of the day on the opening lap. After making it through the carnage unscathed, Lotterer was able to overtake Season Two Formula E Champion Sebastien Buemi at the start of the second stint, meaning that the German’s focus turned to Evans. The Kiwi dueled with Lotterer throughout the rest of the race, but Lotterer prevailed after Evans had no more energy to fight with on the final lap of the race.

Mark Preston, Techeetah Formula E team principle was very impressed with Lotterer’s performance, saying:“What a drive from our rookie! He did a brilliant job in the second stint to take Sebastien and it was incredibly close that he got Mitch a couple of times before the final lap.”

“André is still learning but I think it’s fair to say that he’s taken another step forward this weekend. He’s working incredibly hard together with the team to be on top of everything, but nothing beats that race weekend experience in the end of the day.”

Lotterer himself was also happy by his performance in Rome, adding: “It’s a great track here and a fantastic venue. The podium is probably the nicest podium I’ve been on after Le Mans and it’s great to be back up there for the second time in my rookie season.”