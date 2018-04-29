Lundqvist Lights Up Rockingham for Race Three Victory

Linus Lundqvist and Double R Racing ended the weekend with one step on each of the podium places. After a strong getaway, he found himself under pressure from title rival Nicolai Kjaergaard, but held on for his second win of the year at Rockingham Motor Speedway.

Having won the second race of the weekend, Kush Maini started on pole, but bogged down on the start line, with Lundqvist rocketing through into the lead. Maini spent the first lap defending, with his blushes saved as the safety car was called with two Douglas Motorsport cars and Pavan Ravishankar retiring.

Lundqvist led Kjaegaard away as Billy Monger went for an audacious move on Maini for third into the Deene hairpin. It didn’t pay off, running wide on the exit and being edged onto the grass by the Indian, dropping to sixth.

As for the other Indian, Krishnaraaj Mahadik, he found himself dropping down the order, failing to hold on to the fifth place he’d gained by the restart.

The field would bunch up again as Josuf Owega ran into the gravel at Tarzan bringing out of the safety car for the second time. This gave Kjaergaard an opportunity to run at Lundqvist in a final two lap sprint for the line. Maini joined the battle, but neither driver could make a position, crossing the line within a second of each other.

Behind them, Tom Gamble was the top Brit in fourth as Monger spun out in the closing laps. He was pressured all the way to the line by teammate Manuel Maldonado.

Gamble had struggled compared to the opening race, holding up a queue of cars. Behind Maldonado, Jordan Cane beat Carlin star Clement Novalak as Mahadik managed to stop the rot, finishing eighth.