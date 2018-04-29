Three Drivers Disqualified from Final BRDC F3 Race

Title challenger and race winner Tom Gamble has been disqualified from the final BRDC British F3 Championship race from Rockingham Motor Speedway after a collision with Billy Monger.

Gamble was one of three drivers to suffer from disqualifications with the stewards taking a hard line on incidents in the final event. Both Gamble and Monger had been battling on track, but it was the Ginetta Junior rookie champion who had finished fourth after launching the Carlin driver at the Deene Hairpin when he attempted to overtake.

Monger retired due to the collision with Gamble losing his points as a result, though remains third in the title.

Elsewhere, Clement Novalak ended a dogged weekend with his own controversy as he hit Jamie Chadwick on the opening lap. It was part of a number of race incidents with Chai Wing Hoong colliding with Arvin Esmaeili.

As both Douglas Motorsport drivers were forced to retire due to the damage, the stewards have also come down on Novalak and Chai who had both picked up significant points.

As a result, only ten drivers were classified in the final result. The podium remains the same as Linus Lundqvist beat Nicolai Kjaergaard and Kush Maini to take his second F3 victory. However, Manuel Maldonado has been promoted to fourth as a result.