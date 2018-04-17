Ma Qing Hua to replace Filippi at NIO in Paris

Ma Qing Hua has been drafted in to replace Luca Filippi for the upcoming Paris ePrix.

NIO said they took the decision to give the Chinese driver a chance to build up his experience behind the wheel of the NIO 003.

Ma Qing Hua has not raced in Formula E since his last race for Techeetah in Buenos Aires last season, although he has been helping NIO with pre-race preparations and simulator sessions in his role as reserve driver.

Speaking about his promotion, he said “First of all, I am really happy and honoured to be back in the cockpit racing for NIO Formula E Team.

“Thank you to NIO for this opportunity; I am really looking forward to racing again, against some of the top drivers in the world. I will do my best to achieve the best result I can and I will see you all in Paris.”

The team did not give any indication of how long Hua would be in the car, or whether Filippi would be returning.

The Italian’s performance has been disappointing so far this season, with him struggling to match the pace of his team-mate Oliver Turvey.

Despite scoring a point on his debut he hasn’t threatened the top ten since then, and suffered the ignominy of crashing into the back of Turvey at his home race last weekend.