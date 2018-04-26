Magnussen pleased with Haas performance gains

Kevin Magnussen believes that the Haas F1 Team can continue their current performance trend and expressed his delight in the progress made by the team from a fluctuating 2017.

Haas are expected to be in the hotly-contested fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, with the McLaren F1 Team and the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team seen as their earliest and most threatening rivals. The American team sit in seventh place in the standings on a modest 11 points after three races, however, the pitstop farces that brought an end to a very promising Australian Grand Prix for both Magnussen and team-mate Romain Grosjean has considerably dented their points tally.

Magnussen says that in order to compete further up the field, Haas must eradicate those types of mistakes and find consistency – an attribute that was lacking last season.

“It’s not going to be easy,” the Dane said, speaking in the Thursday Press Conference for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“We’ve started with a good car and done a good job over the winter. I think we’re in this situation and we haven’t had a perfect start to the year so I think there’s more in it if we can get through the races and clear out any mistakes.

“Last year, consistency wasn’t our biggest strength.”

Magnussen added that whilst the VF-18 is easier to drive and manage in comparison to it’s temperamental predecessor, the more experienced Renault and McLaren squads will be tough acts to beat.

“Our car this year is a little easier to work with and seems like it has a broader window for its performance,” he explained. “I’m hoping that we can at least be much more competitive thought the whole season than last year – but whether we can keep up to those big guys, it’s not going to be easy but we’ll do our best.”

The 25-year-old elaborated on the car’s positive characteristics, including an increase in rear grip. More encouragingly for both Magnussen and Grosjean, the VF-18 has avoided major troubles with its brakes – bar Grosjean’s minor Free Practice smoke show in China a fortnight ago.

“It’s only been three races but I think the car is obviously better than last year,” he projected. “It’s performing.

“You can set it up for what you prefer as a driver, in your driving style and it will still work. It’s just a little easier to drive. A little more forgiving, more predictable and it obviously has more grip.

“In terms of aero it’s more consistent. I prefer a consistent car, especially on the rear, a rear that I can trust and depend on and predict. This car has a good consistency in that regard. I think that helps – but generally just being more competitive makes things easier.”