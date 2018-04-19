Margot Robbie headlines Nissan Formula E launch tour

Academy-nominated actress Margot Robbie headlined Nissan’s Formula E launch tour in Los Angeles on Monday as the company’s electric vehicle and sustainability ambassador. This marks the start of a new era for Nissan ahead of the company’s entry into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship later this year, replacing Renault as the manufacturer backing the e.dams squad.

This is the third time Nissan have showed off the livery for their Season Five Formula E car, having first unveiled it at the Geneva Motor Show in March, followed by its US debut at the New York Auto Show, and was presented in front of an accolade of VIP guests in LA on Monday.

Nissan will enter Formula E in the first season the Gen 2 car will be used, competing on some of the most iconic cities in the world, which features a new battery powertrain that will enable drivers to complete the race distance on a single charge.

Nissan’s entry into Formula E is just latest development in the company’s electric mobility strategy, and to gain a figure like Margot Robbie as their electric vehicles ambassador is definitely a step in the right direction.

Robbie spoke in LA about her experience with Nissan so far and her thoughts on being an ambassador for Nissan’s electric vehicles:

“I’ve already seen many of Nissan’s initiatives, designed to bring cleaner air to roads and fairer access to power across the globe. And now, we have this – a fantastic new Formula E car,” she said.

“I’m excited to see how it will help Nissan develop its EV offering further and bring new and exciting technologies to communities across the world.”

Michael Carcamo, Nissan’s global motorsport director is also very excited to see where the next chapter of Nissan’s electrification takes them, and their involvement in Formula E:

“Entering the ABB FIA Formula E Championship gives Nissan a key development platform for our EV technologies,” he said.

“Using the same streets that our LEAF customers also commute on as race tracks has real benefits for customers – we’ll be able to take on real road conditions with our race cars – and we can share what we’ve learned as we tune our latest electric vehicles.”