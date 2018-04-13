Maxime Jousse leads Carrera Cup Asia field in Shanghai

Guest driver Maxime Jousse topped the times during a wet practice session for the first round of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia series as it arrives at Shanghai International Circuit, alongside the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The 2016 Carrera Cup Asia vice-champion set a time of 2:20.593, almost half a second faster than 2017 vice-champion Martin Ragginger and Jordan Pepper who was only 0.001 seconds off of setting the exact same time as the Austrian.

Will Bamber and Chris Van Der Drift ended the day in fourth and fifth, ahead of Bo Yuan.

German driver Philip Hamprecht finished the session in seventh place, with Tanart Sathienthirakul taking the eighth spot.

Porsche Junior Daniel Lu ended his first official weekend session in ninth place, just ahead of the first Pro-Am competitor Jinlong Bao.

A total of 28 cars took part in the session, with the weather causing issues throughout.