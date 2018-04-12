New Liveries for Audi DTM Squad

Coming off the back of winning all three DTM Series titles last season Audi has refreshed the liveries of its cars.

René Rast‘s Audi RS 5 DTM will not adorn the number one denoting the reigning champion, but will retain the #33 which brought him so much luck last season.

However, his car will no longer be black but red like the Audi Sport rhombus.

The Schaeffler Audi of Mike Rockenfeller will change to white and green for this season. Schaeffler has partnered Audi since 2011 with the livery being yellow and green ever since. After the adaption of the livery on the e-tron FE04 in the Formula E, the DTM has followed suit.

Due to an expansion of their partnership with BP Group one car will advertise its ARAL ultimate (fuel) and another Castrol EDGE (engine oil). Nico Müller will be driving the green and red of the Castrol EDGE and rookie Robin Frijns will be in the blue of the ARAL ultimate.

One constant that remains is Jamie Green lining up in the striking orange of the Hoffmann Group. The tool supplier is now in its fifth year of partnership with Audi and Green.

Fans of Loïc Duval will need some time to get used to his new look. Not only is the Frenchman driving an all black car in 2018, he has selected a new number to be represented by – #28.

“We’re proud to be able to rely on long-standing partners in our title defense project,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. “In 2018, we’d like to again clinch as many titles as possible, above all, obviously, the drivers’ title which enjoys the greatest prestige in the DTM.”

The 2018 DTM series gets underway at Hockenheim on 4-6 May.