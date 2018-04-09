NIO sign Tincknell as reserve driver

NIO have signed Harry Tincknell as their simulation development driver.

The British driver will carry out work in the team’s sim at their base near Oxford, helping them with set-up and energy management at races.

Tincknell had previously driven for the team in the rookie test in January, and at private tests in Spain last year.

Although he was looked over for a race seat, the Chinese team chose to hire him for this role as they look to develop their DIL Simulator over the coming years.

Tincknell said he was pleased to be given the opportunity, especially after he got on so well with the team at his previous tests.

“I’m really delighted to extend my relationship with NIO driving the simulator this year,” he said.

“I immediately felt at home with the team during pre-season testing and the rookie test in Marrakech, so to be working closely to help develop the car while at the same time gaining more experience with the unique techniques required to be fast in Formula E is the perfect scenario for me.

“It’s fantastic to see the team scoring strong results on track this season and I’m really grateful that everything came together to make this deal happen alongside my existing Sportscar commitments.”

His new boss, NIO Team Principal Gerry Hughes said he was happy to continue their working relationship, commenting “Whilst we have worked with Harry for some time now, this has always been very much on an ad hoc basis, whereas this arrangement gives our working relationship real structure as we continue to develop as an organisation.”