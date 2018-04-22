Positive first run for Abt in new Audi e-tron FE05

Daniel Abt‘s premiere in the 2018-19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport car went well, with the German completing a good test at the Calafat Circuit last week. It was the first time Abt has driven the Audi e-tron FE05, after Lucas Di Grassi tested the car at Monteblanco last month.

The two day test at Calafat will allow the engineers another opportunity to gather important data for the development of the car before the powertrain is homologated when the new season gets underway later this year.

After finishing a fine fourth at last weekend’s Rome ePrix, Daniel Abt was looking forward to the test, “I was really excited about my first test and arrived in Spain with great expectations – and they were even surpassed. Driving is huge fun and the car marks a major step forward in every respect.”

“On the race track, the Audi e-tron FE05 looks even more spectacular than it does on pictures. When you’re driving between other cars you almost feel like you’re in a science fiction movie.”

Team Principle Allan McNish is happy about the development the team is taking ahead of next season, adding, “It’s a good sign that Daniel and Lucas instantly feel comfortable in the new car and handle it well.

“A lot of work has been invested in the whole development project, not only in the tests on the track but also at home in Neuburg.

“Even though we still have a lot of work to do we know that we’re heading in the right direction.”

The test at Calafat now marks the end of the general Formula E teams tests, with Audi scheduled to next test their Season Five challenger in May, by which time the public would have seen the Gen2 car in action, with Nico Rosberg giving a demonstration run of the machinery at next month’s Berlin ePrix.