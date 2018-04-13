Preining tops opening Carrera Cup Deutschland practice at Oschersleben

18-year-old Porsche Junior Thomas Preining topped the timesheets in the opening practice session of the 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland season with an impressive lap time.

A total of 29 cars took part in the session which this year sees the series move away from DTM support to ADAC GT race weekends.

Leading the way by 0.318 seconds over the second placed Team Deutsche Post by Project 1 car of Larry Ten Voorde, Preining completed a total of 25 laps over the hour long session.

American Rookie Michael De Quesada showed impressive pace on his first visit to the circuit in the Team Project 1 Porsche as he finished third fastest, just ahead of fellow rookie Igor Waliko.

2017 championship runner up Michael Ammermüller finished the practice in fifth place after showing his pace mid-session.

Henric Skoog finished sixth fastest, ahead of rookie Gustav Malja, who makes the switch from single seaters to Porsche’s this year in a duel campaign split between Germany and the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

Robert Lukas was eighth fastest ahead of the rookie duo of Dylan Pereira and Jacob Eidson, who rounded out the top ten.

Fastest of the Am competitors was Jörn Schmidt-Staade who finished an impressive eleventh overall.