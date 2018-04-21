Renault to run tour of southern France prior to French GP return

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team will hold a demonstration tour across the south of France in anticipation of the first French Grand Prix in a decade.

Renault are hoping to emulate the success of their March demonstration in Nice, however they are to spread the action across eight designated locations over the course of the first ten days in May.

In a statement released yesterday, Renault confirmed that they will use the race-winning Lotus E20 chassis from 2012 dressed up in the team’s current livery, still equipped with a Renault Sport naturally aspirated V8 engine. Additionally, Renault will showcase its lightweight GT car – the R.S.01, currently used in a one-make European based championship.

At each location there will be a chance for the public to engage in numerous activities, including pitstop practice, driving simulators, reaction testing – courtesy of BATAK Pro, ‘meet-and-greets’ with Carlos Sainz Jr. and Nico Hülkenberg and opportunities to win tickets to the French race at the Circuit Paul Ricard in late June.

The programme sees the Renault visit the following locations:

1 May – Chateaurenard

2 May – Miramas

4 May – Aubagne

5 May – Toulon

6 May – Le Lavandou

8 May – Saint-Raphaël

9 May – Apt

10 May – Roquebillière

Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul expressed his excitement over the “ambitious” event, saying that Renault wish to promote the Grand Prix whenever possible, given their partnership with the circuit.

“This is the first time such an ambitious programme has ever been organised to bring the general public closer to Formula 1,” Abiteboul said. “We are proud that Renault, along with the region, is involved in this unique activity, which underscores all our central values.”

“Everyone at Renault Sport Racing and within the wider Groupe Renault is incredibly excited about the return of our home Grand Prix in June. We have already announced a partnership with the circuit and are pleased to work with the region around the track to publicise the race as much as possible.”