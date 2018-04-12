René Rast on Top for Final Day of DTM Pre Season Testing

Audi‘s René Rast ended the final day of DTM Series testing at Hockenheim fastest.

However, the 2017 champion’s time was slower than the benchmarks set by Bruno Spengler on Wednesday and Marco Wittmann on Monday.

“Today was a very good day, we learned a lot,” said Rast. “In the end I was in first place – that’s always good for confidence, just before the season. We now have a few days left to evaluate the data. But I think we took a good step and can now look ahead to the first race.”

Each of the manufacturers were represented in the top three with BMW‘s Timo Glock second fastest ahead of Mercedes‘ Lucas Auer.

Glock’s time was just a hundredth faster than the time Gary Paffett set on Tuesday.

The most laps of the day was set by Auer with 147, with former Formula 1 drivers Glock and Paul di Resta joint second on 145 laps completed.

Over the four days, Mercedes completed 1,606 laps which equates to 7,346km. BMW put in the second most amount of laps with 1,546 tours of the Hockenheimring completed. Audi covered a total of 1,477 laps.

The 2018 DTM Series will get underway at Hockenheim on 4-6 May as the ten round championship kicks off.