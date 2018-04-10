Rosberg to carry out first public demo of new Formula E car

2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg will drive the new Gen2 Formula E car for the first time in public at the Berlin ePrix.

He will be given a ten minute slot before round nine of the series in May to demonstrate the new car, which includes a radical new chassis design and increased power.

let’s rock Berlin!!! will be driving the @FIAFormulaE #Gen2 car at the #BerlinEPrix next month. let’s see if I still got it 😜 pic.twitter.com/yoRuJwCTbc — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) April 10, 2018

The German driver has shown a keen interest in electric racing since his retirement, and attended the Hong Kong ePrix earlier this year.

He also revealed that he has invested in shares of Formula E, and is already a long-term investor in the series.

Speaking about the opportunity, Rosberg said, “I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the Gen2 car. It will be great to experience this high-performance e-mobility car and let’s see if I still have it in me!

“It makes it even more special that I’m able to do this at the Berlin E-Prix, as I’ve always loved racing in my home country – Germany.

“Since my retirement, I’ve become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet. I’ve therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago.”

Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag was equally excited about the announcement, saying that it will be a great moment for German fans.

“To see a name like Rosberg taking the wheel of the Gen2 car in front of the German fans in Berlin is a great moment for the series,” said Agag.

“He’s such an incredible ambassador for world motorsport and a champion – so it’s also another fantastic endorsement for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to have Nico as an investor and shareholder of Formula E.”