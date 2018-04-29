Rosenqvist believes lack of performance was track related

Felix Rosenqvist says he believes that his poor performance in the Paris ePrix was due to the characteristics of the Paris circuit rather than there being a problem with his Mahindra Racing car.

Despite a strong start to the season the Swede has not been on the podium since his win in Marrakesh, and has slipped out of the title fight at the top as a result.

His poor run continued in Paris as he qualified just outside of the top ten, and was only able to make his way up to eighth.

But although he admitted that he couldn’t have done any more, he said his poor pace was related to the track in Paris.

“Tough day today, starting with the crash in practice,” Rosenqvist said afterwards. “It didn’t cost us much, but I got over it.”

“I just lacked confidence in this car on this track all day. We had the pace over one lap, but it was a little bit on the edge. It felt a little like no man’s land today, and we couldn’t do much more.

“I feel it’s track related and I’m sure we won’t have this problem at the next circuit, but it’s something we need to investigate.”

The race didn’t go much better for his team-mate Nick Heidfeld, who started one place behind in twelfth but was unable to get into the top ten.

It means Mahindra have now slipped behind Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler in the team’s championship.