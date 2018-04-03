Sauber appoint Jan Monchaux as Head of Aerodynamics

Former Scuderia Ferrari man Jan Monchaux has been announced as the new Head of Aerodynamics at the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, starting with immediate effect.

Monchaux joins from Audi Sport, where he was Head of Vehicle Engineering and Aerodynamics – a position he had held since March last year. Previously, Monchaux spent four years as Head of Aerodynamics with the German marque.

The Franco-German engineer, a graduate of the prestigious Supaero engineering school, has previous history in Formula 1. Monchaux spent just shy of three years working in Ferrari’s aerodynamics department. Furthermore, he was part of the Toyota Motorsport F1 project from its beginnings in 2002; only departing after the Japanese manufacturer abandoned the sport at the end of 2009.

He will work alongside current technical director Jörg Zander, who spoke about his optimism regarding Monchaux’s arrival, calling it an “important step” in Sauber’s development.

“I’m very much looking forward to the arrival of Jan Monchaux as the new Head of Aerodynamics,” he said.

“It marks an important step of a wider project that aims at strengthening and implementing the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in line with the targets and the results we want to achieve on tracks”.