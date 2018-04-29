Seat belt issue costs Piquet Jr again

Nelson Piquet Jr was once again forced to retire after an issue with his seat belts following his pit stop.

The former champion had a similar issue in Rome that meant he couldn’t continue for safety reasons as he was unable to properly strap himself in.

It had already been a difficult weekend for the Brazilian after he crashed both of his cars in practice meaning that he was unable to qualify.

Along with the retirement of Mitch Evans it meant that Panasonic Jaguar Racing failed to score points for the first time this season.

Speaking afterwards Piquet said, “No points for the team today which is a shame. I made the team’s life difficult this morning with two accidents and no luck in the race.

“My crew were incredible today to turn both cars around in record time. I had seatbelt issues for the second race in a row and had to retire so not a great day all round.”

Team boss James Barclay confirmed that the team would be investigating what had happened with his belts afterwards.

“It has been a really challenging day for the team but I have to thank everyone for the effort to get both cars on to the grid,” said Barclay.

“Nelson’s accidents in practice and Mitch’s grid penalty really compromised our opportunity for more points. Nelson was making good progress in the race but after a successful car change his belts became loose which we need to investigate.