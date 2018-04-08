Senna Proctor takes first BTCC win in manic second race

Senna Proctor recorded a fantastic first victory of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship as weather conditions mixed up the grid.

With no rain leading up to the start, the drying track provided a challenge, Rob Collard chose to head out to the grid on slick tyres and spun on out lap.

As the grid got underway for their formation laps, Colin Turkington failed to get away, eventually crawling away in limp home mode. After trying to restart systems he managed to get around to the pitlane. While he didn’t take the start he would join in one lap down on the option tyre.

With a clear road ahead of him due to Turkington not being on the grid, Andrew Jordan got the jump on the start and challenged for the lead as the field headed in to Paddock Hill bend; on his three-hundreth race he grabbed first place from pole sitter Jack Goff.

Ashley Sutton was once again fast of the grid but couldn’t make the most of the start as he was boxed in.

Lap two saw Tom Ingram emulate Jordan, passing Goff in to Paddock but as the frontrunners started to stretch their leg a safety car was called as Stephen Jelley spun in to the gravel.

On the restart Tom Chilton got the better of Goff in to Paddock Hill bend to take third place.

As the track started to dry out, Tom Ingram challenged for the lead, getting a better drive out of the final corner, pipping Jordan in to Paddock Hill bend.

By this point, Chilton had started to struggle and within the space of a few laps dropped from third place down to seventh as Goff, Sutton, Adam Morgan and Chris Smiley all passed him.

Heading in to Surtees Rob Collard and Aiden Moffat made contact, the BMW was left spinning as it touched the grass.

With a dry line forming the cars that started on slick tyres were starting to shine through, and a new four car train was leading the way at the head of the field.

Moffat, Proctor, Hill and Ollie Jackson powered on with Tom Boardman trailing in fifth place

Heading in to Druids back markers bunched the field up, Moffat run wide and collided with Proctor as he tried to recover, the result saw Moffat brush the tyre barrier, ripping off the front left wing, putting him down to fifth position, promoting Proctor to the lead.

The final lap was a nervous affair as Proctor brought the field around to the chequered flag to claim his maiden victory in BTCC ahead of Hill, Jackson, Boardman and Moffat.

Rob Austin battled through the field to sixth place ahead of Matt Simpson, Mike Bushell, Rory Butcher and pole-sitter Goff.