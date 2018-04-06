Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher hope for home advantage

Tom Chilton and James Cole spearheading the Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher entry to the 2018 Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship hope that home advantage at this season’s opener at Brands Hatch can give them a dream start to the season.

It’s been over 25 years since the RS badge was last used on a Ford competing in the BTCC. However, in 2018 it returns with the Focus and the car has had a raft of updates to prepare it for battle in the new season. Chilton took the car to second fastest overall in Donington Park media day testing.

Motorbase earnt its first race win at Brands Hatch back in 2009 and the circuit has been a team favourite in both Indy and Grand Prix guise. The great start that they hope for this season can open up the opportunity for a consistent year of podiums and silverware.

Tom Chilton says, “It was great to be at the top of the timing sheets on media day, and although you can never read too much into that I think we are in good stead and it’s a positive position to be in heading into the first race weekend.

“Brands Hatch is my favourite circuit, it’s both mine and the team’s local circuit and I’ve held lap records there for over 3 years so I’m really excited to start the season off there this weekend.”

Whilst James Cole who returns to Motorbase after two seasons with Team BMR says, “I’m really excited about this season. I’m in the best position I’ve been in since coming into the BTCC.

“The RS has really come on leaps and bounds from the ST days and I can’t wait to get to Brands Hatch and show our true potential.”