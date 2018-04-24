Silverware on the agenda for Team Shredded Wheat Racing

With the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship returning for rounds four, five and six this weekend at Donington Park. Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher hope that this is the circuit to kick off their 2018 silverware collection following a topsy-turvy meeting at Brands Hatch earlier this month.

The damp conditions played havoc with the assured competitive nature of the Motorbase prepared Ford Focus RS, therefore Brands Hatch was seen as a bit of a disappointment for the team during both qualifying and the races. The highest placed finish over the weekend went the way of Tom Chilton who finished fifth at the first race of the day.

Considering the success that Motorbase have had previously at Donington where they have scored victories in 2011, 2012 and 2016, the team is confident that the trend for good results at the circuit will continue.

Oly Collins Team Manager commented on why he believed the team should have a better weekend than they did at Brands, “On paper, Donington should suit the RS better than the Brands Indy circuit.

“It’s a little faster and the aero and chassis improvements that we’ve made to the Focus should make a big difference there.

“We went well at the media day test last month and it’s been a happy hunting ground for us in the past, so we’re aiming to continue that trend this weekend and hopefully bag ourselves some new silverware to take home on Sunday night!”

Chilton also echoed these sentiments, “I was second fastest there on media day and we showed at Brands Hatch that we have the pace to be challenging for wins.

“I can’t wait to shake off the run of bad luck we had at Brands Hatch and get our championship challenge off the ground this weekend.”

Whilst James Cole, driver of the #20 Focus RS is assured by the speed shown by the car during the early stages of this year, “I think the pace we’ve shown so far during pre-season and also at Brands demonstrates the potential of where we should be.

“We’ve reset after the bad luck we had during the opening rounds and it’s time to show what were capable of this weekend.”