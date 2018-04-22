Successful outing for BMW at Calafat Formula E test

BMW had a successful test at the Calafat Circuit in Spain for the BMW iFE.18 ahead of the German giant making their ABB FIA Formula E Championship debut later this year with the Andretti Formula E team. In which, they were able to complete a comprehensive testing programme at Calafat, with BMW works driver Bruno Spengler completing the test for the team.

The 2012 DTM Champion said: “The test with the BMW iFE.18 was a very positive one. We spent a lot of time on track. When we did come across any issues, they were solved relatively quickly.”

“In a project as new as this one, the initial tests are primarily about gaining experience. We did that and completed the majority of our test programme.

“For me, as a driver, it is very special to be involved here from the word go. Working on the development of a new car is a unique task.”

The car is equipped with the powertrain developed solely by BMW, who will compete in the Season Five Formula E Championship, partnering the Andretti Formula E team in the process.

“BMW will join the likes of Audi, Nissan and DS Performance next season as Formula E manufacturers, with Porsche and Mercedes entering the series in Season Six.

Spengler’s role in the test will come with some level of anticipation, with the identity of either driver in the Andretti-BMW squad for next season is still unknown.

Current drivers, Antonio Felix Da Costa and Tom Blomqvist have both been underwhelming in their performances so far this season. Hence, given his initial involvement in the development of the car will make him the prime candidate for one of the seats for next season.