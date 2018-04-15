Vergne not stressing about cut in championship lead

Jean-Eric Vergne admitted that he was just too slow in the Rome ePrix, but says that he isn’t worrying about his championship lead being cut.

The Techeetah driver continued his run of top five finishes this season by finishing in fifth, but was well off the pace of race winner Sam Bird, and even team-mate Andre Lotterer.

It means that the Frenchman’s lead at the top of the driver’s championship has been cut from thirty points to eighteen, but he said that there was no point in worrying about it.

“It was a challenging race today but it’s great to come away with our sixth top five finish of the season and more points for the championship,” Verge said. “I was simply too slow today and we need to understand why.

“I don’t feel any added pressure going into Paris, we continue to focus on scoring points and that’s what it’s all about.

“There’s no point in stressing about the championship or adding that additional pressure as no good comes from it. So instead, we focus on what we can improve and how we can score as many points as possible for the coming races.”

It was a better race for team-mate Lotterer, who secured his second podium in the series, but says that he is still concentrating on getting that elusive first win.

Speaking afterwards Lotterer said, “I’m still learning and they are an invaluable help as the competition in Formula E is fierce.

“Everyone here knows exactly what they are doing and I need to be at the same level to be able to win.

“I’m happy with my second podium position this season but I want that win and that’s what we’re aiming for.”