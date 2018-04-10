Vergne summoning gladiator spirit as he looks to maintain championship lead

Jean-Eric Vergne has said that he has been carrying out intense preparation ahead of the Rome ePrix as he looks to maintain his lead at the top of the championship.

The Techeetah driver has a thirty point lead over Felix Rosenqvist going into this weekend’s race, and has two race wins to his name.

This according to Vergne has been in thanks part due to long sessions in the simulator, and having several late nights with the engineers to work on the car.

And ahead of the first race around the streets of the Italian capital, Verge says that he is enjoying the gladiator spirit that the city evokes.

“Taking Formula E to Rome for the first time is something I’m very happy to be part of,” Vergne said.

“Italy has a special place in my heart and being part of a championship that brings the spirit of champion gladiators of the past into the future is special.

“For the competing part of the E-Prix, we take this race in the same stride as we do all other races: Intense preparation in the sim and long nights with the engineers, one race at the time.

“We have a meticulous work ethic and everyone’s putting in the hours to give us the best chances of succeeding.

“I want to give a special shout out to the whole team as they are all going above and beyond at the moment and it shows in the results.”