European Formula 3

Vips Heads Palou on Opening Day of Final Pre-Season Test at Misano

Jüri Vips was fastest on day one at Misano
Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Jüri Vips put Motopark at the top of the timesheets on the opening day of the final FIA European Formula 3 Championship test of 2018 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Tuesday, with the top twenty-one drivers separated by less than one second.

2017 ADAC Formula 4 champion Vips’ morning time of 1:27.533s saw him head the ultra-competitive field, with Alex Palou setting the best time of the afternoon, just 0.089 seconds slower, with the Hitech Grand Prix ace edging out Prema Theodore Racing duo Ralf Aron and Mick Schumacher by the tiniest of margins.

Jonathan Aberdein added to Motopark’s good day in Italy by setting the fifth fastest time, with the South African just 0.152 seconds behind team-mate Vips, while 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion Sacha Fenestraz was Carlin Motorsport’s leading driver in sixth, just 0.015 seconds further back!

Marcus Armstrong, the 2017 Italian Formula 4 champion, placed seventh for Prema Theodore Racing ahead of Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala, while Guan Yu Zhou of Prema and 2017 Macau Grand Prix winner Daniel Ticktum of Motopark completed the top ten.

The fifth Prema driver, Robert Shwartzman, just missed out on the top ten by 0.003 seconds, while Motopark’s Sebastian Fernandez was twelfth ahead of Van Amersfoort Racing’s Artem Petrov and Motopark’s final two drivers, Marino Sato and Fabio Scherer.

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Test Day 1 Result

POSNODRIVERNATTEAMTIME AMTIME PM
144Juri VipsESTMotopark1:27.5331:27.708
239Alex PalouESPHitech Grand Prix1:28.1021:27.622
37Ralf AronESTPrema Theodore Racing1:27.9141:27.663
44Mick SchumacherGERPrema Theodore Racing1:27.6711:27.664
523Jonathan AberdeinRSAMotopark1:27.6851:27.816
611Sacha FenestrazFRACarlin1:27.7231:27.700
78Marcus ArmstrongNZLPrema Theodore Racing1:27.9971:27.737
89Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:27.8371:27.769
91Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Theodore Racing1:28.2351:27.782
1027Daniel TicktumGBRMotopark1:28.1731:27.785
1110Robert ShwartzmanRUSPrema Theodore Racing1:27.8281:27.788
123Sebastian FernandezVENMotopark1:28.3821:27.824
1312Artem PetrovRUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:28.3261:27.903
1433Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:28.5541:27.909
1513Fabio SchererSWIMotopark1:28.4461:28.020
168Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:28.1501:28.076
1777Ben HingeleyGBRHitech Grand Prix1:28.4201:28.088
1816Nikita TroitskiyRUSCarlin1:28.4811:28.162
1917Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin1:28.6721:28.236
2065Enaam AhmedGBRHitech Grand Prix1:28.8361:28.458
2125Sophia FloerschGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.2951:28.503
2224Ameya VaidyanathanINDCarlin1:28.7231:28.575
2318Julian HansesGERMa-Con1:29.3431:28.698
2415Keyvan AndresGERVan Amersfoort Racing1:29.8441:28.789

