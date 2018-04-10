Vips Heads Palou on Opening Day of Final Pre-Season Test at Misano

Jüri Vips put Motopark at the top of the timesheets on the opening day of the final FIA European Formula 3 Championship test of 2018 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Tuesday, with the top twenty-one drivers separated by less than one second.

2017 ADAC Formula 4 champion Vips’ morning time of 1:27.533s saw him head the ultra-competitive field, with Alex Palou setting the best time of the afternoon, just 0.089 seconds slower, with the Hitech Grand Prix ace edging out Prema Theodore Racing duo Ralf Aron and Mick Schumacher by the tiniest of margins.

Jonathan Aberdein added to Motopark’s good day in Italy by setting the fifth fastest time, with the South African just 0.152 seconds behind team-mate Vips, while 2017 Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 champion Sacha Fenestraz was Carlin Motorsport’s leading driver in sixth, just 0.015 seconds further back!

Marcus Armstrong, the 2017 Italian Formula 4 champion, placed seventh for Prema Theodore Racing ahead of Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala, while Guan Yu Zhou of Prema and 2017 Macau Grand Prix winner Daniel Ticktum of Motopark completed the top ten.

The fifth Prema driver, Robert Shwartzman, just missed out on the top ten by 0.003 seconds, while Motopark’s Sebastian Fernandez was twelfth ahead of Van Amersfoort Racing’s Artem Petrov and Motopark’s final two drivers, Marino Sato and Fabio Scherer.

Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Test Day 1 Result