Verstappen happy with Red Bull Barcelona test performance

Max Verstappen has said that he feels physically fine after completing 148 laps – three behind distance leader Lewis Hamilton – on the first day of the official in-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona, setting the fastest lap time of the day in the process.

Verstappen’s 1 minute 17.528 seconds was three-hundredths of a second quicker than Carlos Sainz Jr. of the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team and the Dutchman said that he was pleased with the day’s work, revealing that Aston Martin Red Bull Racing completed more than they had initially intended.

“Today was about gaining even more understanding of the car and tyres,” said Verstappen, who scored his first podium of the season at last Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

“And we completed more than the programme we set out, so it was very good.

“We did a lot of laps today and I think if it was day one of winter testing I’d feel it, but it was no problem today and physically everything was fine.”

Verstappen will hand responsibility over to Red Bull development driver Jake Dennis for tomorrow, with the 20-year-old now readying himself for a public demonstration at Circuit Zandvoort – an event that has seen six figure attendances over the past few years – alongside team-mate Daniel Ricciardo and former Red Bull driver turned commentator, David Coulthard.

“That’s my test over now,” he said. “The next stop for me is Zandvoort this coming Sunday, where Daniel, myself and David Coulthard will be doing some show car runs, and I hope we can give all the fans there a really good show.”