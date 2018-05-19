Abt takes pole despite investigation

Daniel Abt will start from pole position despite being investigated for increasing his power settings too early during qualifying.

The Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler driver activated his 200kW setting on his warm-up lap before the third sector, which is when the rules say drivers should activate it.

His subsequent time put him in third, and a blistering lap in Super Pole then helped him claim the first spot on the grid.

It could have been two Audis on the front row, but reigning champion Lucas di Grassi carried too much speed into the hairpin at the Tempelhof circuit and ran wide as a result.

It means Oliver Turvey will line-up alongside Abt on the front row after another seriously impressive qualifying performance, and championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne will start in third despite looking strong in practice and the first section of qualifying.

Jerome d’Ambrosio was the surprise package of the session though as he dragged his Dragon Racing car into the shootout for pole, and will line-up in fourth.

Behind the top five Mahindra Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist just missed out on Super Pole by eight thousandths of a second, with season two champion Sebastien Buemi behind him in seventh.

Both still have slim hopes of taking the driver’s title, but will need to make progress in the race and hope that Vergne slips up if they are to stay in the hunt.

Alex Lynn showed an up-turn in form by qualifying eighth, outpacing his DS Virgin Racing team-mate Sam Bird who set the same time as Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans, but lines up behind him having set his time after the New Zealander.

Further down the grid it wasn’t a successful day for the other home drivers, with Maro Engel managing thirteenth, Nick Heidfeld fourteenth and Andre Lotterer eighteenth.

It was especially disappointing for Lotterer who had hoped to be at the front of the grid to help his team-mate’s title challenge, but he clipped the wall towards the end of his lap and it cost him time.

Meanwhile Stephane Sarrazin celebrated his return to Formula E by out-qualifying his MS&AD Andretti team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa, although they will line up back in sixteenth and seventeenth on the grid.