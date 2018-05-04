DTM

Advantage Mercedes in First DTM Practice at Hockenheim

Credit: DTM Media

The 2018 DTM Series is officially underway following the first practice session of the year at Hockenheim.

Paul di Resta ended as quickest ahead of Mercedes team-mates Gary Paffett and Lucas Auer.

Di Resta was the only driver to lap in a 1m33s.

Behind them came the Audi trio of Mike RockenfellerNico Müller and reigning champion René Rast.

Returning champion Pascal Wehrlein in his first DTM session since 2015 was seventh ahead of fellow Mercedes returnee Dani Juncadella who ended up eighth.

Mattias Ekström, who is with Audi for a one-off weekend as a farewell to the DTM, was ninth.

Loïc Duval rounded off the top ten.

No BMWs featured in the top ten with Timo Glock the best placed for the manufacturer in eleventh.

Series rookies Robin Frijns and Joel Eriksson were twelfth and thirteenth.

Audi’s Jamie Green was the slowest of the Audis in fourteenth.

Edoardo Mortara was fifteenth.

The remaining four positions belonged to the BMWs of Augusto FarfusMarco WittmannBruno Spengler and Philipp Eng.

Action resumes tomorrow at 9.00 local time for the second practice session ahead of the first qualifying of the year at 11.25, with the race starting at 13.30 and will last for 55 minutes plus one lap.

2018 DTM Series Results – Hockenheim I Free Practice 1

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
13Paul di Resta GBRMercedes1m33.962
22Gary PaffettGBRMercedes1m34.133
322Lucas AuerAUTMercedes1m34.324
499Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi1m34.525
551Nico Müller SUIAudi1m34.559
633René RastDEUAudi1m34.611
794Pascal WehrleinDEUMercedes1m34.663
823Dani JuncadellaESPMercedes1m34.726
95Mattias EkströmSWEAudi1m34.853
1028Loïc DuvalFRAAudi1m34.949
1116Timo GlockDEUBMW1m34.978
124Robin FrijnsNEDAudi1m34.997
1347Joel ErikssonSWEBMW1m35.007
1453Jamie GreenGBRAudi1m35.057
1548Edoardo MortaraITAMercedes1m35.060
1615Augusto FarfusBRABMW1m35.188
1711Marco Wittmann DEUBMW1m35.301
187Bruno SpenglerCANBMW1m35.319
1925Philipp EngAUTBMW1m35.478

Related Posts

Rosenqvist leads Buemi at 2017 Berlin ePrix