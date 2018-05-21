Andretti still struggling with energy efficiency

MS&AD Andretti say they are still struggling with energy efficiency as both cars again failed to score points in Berlin.

The team remain rooted to the bottom of the championship and without a point in the last four races, despite increased involvement from BMW ahead of their purchase of the team next year.

Their lack of competitiveness led the team to ditch Tom Blomqvist in favour of the more experienced Stephane Sarrazin for last weekend’s race, but Sarrazin too struggled with the car.

Both he and his team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa reported back that they are still having issues with energy consumption.

Speaking after the race Sarrazin said, “I was not too far from super pole – less than four-tenths, so the car has potential.

“We need to push really hard or Zurich. In the race, it has been very tough with consumption. I really struggled to find a way to consume less with the system. I need to learn the car and the system.”

Costa echoed these comments and said that given the issues the team had previously at the Tempelhof track, that they were expecting a poor result.

“It was a hard weekend for the MS&AD Andretti team,” said da Costa. “We learned last year this track does not favour us.

“We still did the best we can – we were fighting with a couple guys out there but in the end, it wasn’t there.

“We do struggle a lot here in Berlin with pace and efficiency, so a P15 finish today is the best I had. Days like this keep us motivated to keep working hard.”