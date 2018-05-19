Audi dreaming of home success in Berlin

The ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport Formula E team will head to Berlin for round nine of the 2017-18 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. And after a difficult season for the German giant, they will be hoping for much needed success at their home event, having not won the Berlin ePrix so far.

Head of Audi Motorsport, Dieter Gass said : “We have high expectations and are very excited about the event.”

The Tempelhof Airport Circuit presents a unique challenge for the teams and drivers, with the highly-abrasive track surface means that tyre degradation will be a factor at this venue. But with both drivers, Daniel Abt and Lucas Di Grassi, on form coming to Berlin, the hope is that Audi can claim their second win of the season at their home race.

Daniel is especially determined to well as a German driver at home representing a factor Audi outfit, and is excited to be racing on the streets of Berlin, “Berlin is my race on home soil and therefore is the great highlight on the calendar for me.

“Friends, family, partners, sponsors – they’re all going to be there and cheer me on. In the last three seasons, we’ve always had very nice, well-attended events in Germany.

“The trace track is also very special, as we race on a former airfield. It’s not classic street tarmac – you can tell that while driving.”

The Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo will be action once again this weekend as the race taxis in Berlin. Former DTM driver, Rahel Frey will drive Audi’s established guests around the track in the E- concept race-car which develops 600 KW (815 hp), including actors Moritz Bleibtreu and Fahrid Yardim.

So Audi are looking forward to coming to this weekend and performing in front of their home fans as the German giant search for their first win in Berlin. But can they do it?