Blomqvist ditched by Andretti, Sarrazin steps in

Tom Blomqvist has been ditched by MS&AD Andretti after just six races, with Stephane Sarrazin returning to the series to replace him.

The British driver was brought in by BMW ahead of them taking over Andretti’s Formula E entry next year, but his debut in the series was delayed after Andretti chose to put Kamui Kobayashi in the car for the opening two rounds at the request of the team’s title sponsor.

This put Blomqvist on the back foot from the start, and although he scored an eighth place finish in his first race in Marrakesh, he has not returned to the points since.

He has also failed to get close to team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa’s qualifying pace, and with the team languishing in last place in the team’s championship, they thought it was time for a change.

In Sarrazin the team take on one of the most experienced drivers in Formula E, with the Frenchman having been involved in the series since its inception.

After starting out at Venturi, Sarrazin scored in every round of the 2015-16 season, including a second place in Long Beach.

He then made the switch to Techeetah half-way through last season, only to be replaced by Andre Lotterer at the end of the year despite scoring two further podiums with the team.

Speaking about his return, Sarrazin said, “I am really happy to be joining the MS&AD Andretti team. After three seasons and a fantastic experience, it’s great to be back in Formula E.

“I will give my best to the team and try to score as many points as possible in the last four races of the season.”

Team boss Michael Andretti thanked Blomqvist for his efforts, and said he was looking forward to the experience Sarrazin would bring with him.

“First off – we are very thankful for the effort and time that Tom Blomqvist put in this season,” said Andretti. “Stéphane Sarrazin brings with him a wealth of experience in Formula E.

“He is one of the smartest, most well-versed drivers in motorsports and we are excited for him to bring his knowledge to the MS&AD Andretti team. We will make a strong push and hopefully finish the season on a high note at the last four races.”