Buemi says Renault results ‘difficult to accept’

Sebastien Buemi says he is finding the pace of his Renault e.dams car ‘difficult to accept’ given their past successes.

Buemi finished fourth in the Berlin ePrix but was overtaken twice by championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne and finished well behind the dominant Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler cars.

It followed his fifth place in Paris and sixth in Rome, meaning that the Swiss driver has now gone four races without a podium and is still without a victory to his name this season.

These finishes are in stark contrast to his results in previous years where he has challenged for the title every season and won the championship in season three.

And Buemi says that this drop off in form has left him frustrated given his past successes.

Speaking after the Berlin ePrix he said, “We weren’t in the same ballpark as the first two and I didn’t have enough pace to catch Jean-Eric, especially at the end of the race.

“After finishing sixth in Rome and fifth in Paris we’ve moved up another place, but I’m not satisfied after having won so much in this championship.

“It’s difficult to accept, but scoring 12 points is not to be sneezed at! We just have to be more focused than ever in the closing rounds of the season.”

Nico Prost’s non-points scoring finish in the other Renault meant that the team’s chances of maintaining their 100% record of winning the team’s championship became even more remote.

They currently sit on eighty-nine points, 116 points behind leaders Techeetah.