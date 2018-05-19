Cammish leads the way in second BTCC practice at Thruxton

Second practice for the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship was headed by Halfords Yuasa Racing driver Dan Cammish as he aims for another quick Saturday in his first season in the BTCC.

Dan set a time of 1:16.459 to put him ahead of Team BMW driver Colin Turkington who had topped the timesheets in practice one.

The session was halted temporarily with fifteen minutes remaining due to a driver heading off track in the second sector. With no further incident the session continued.

Senna Proctor continued where he had left off from first practice placing his Power Maxed TAG Racing Vauxhall Astra in third. Mike Bushell was an impressive fourth, inducing high hopes amongst his Trade Price Cars with Brisky Racing team.

Fifth came the second Yuasa Honda of Matt Neal. On pole position at Thruxton last year, Matt will be pleased with the solid finish to the second practice.

Sixth came current championship leader Tom Ingram who had some setup changes to his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis during the break between practice one and two. He was ahead of Andrew Jordan in seventh and Jack Goff in eighth.

Ninth and tenth went to Simpson Racing and Wix Racing with Eurotech drivers Matt Simpson and Brett Smith. All three Eurotech drivers in the top ten.

As to be expected, practice shouldn’t be used as gospel in regards to predicting grid positions when the thirty-two drivers take part in qualifying. However it’ll be difficult to not place Cammish and Turkington at the head of the field when the flag drops later this afternoon.

Qualifying will be shown live on itv.com/btcc/qualifying-live at 15:25