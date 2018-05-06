Champion Rast on Top in Third DTM Practice Session at Hockenheim

It was a better start for Audi in DTM Series practice at Hockenheim as René Rast ended quickest.

The best Audi could muster in the race yesterday was ninth place with the 2017 champion after a less than stellar qualifying session.

Behind, Rast team-mate Jamie Green was second quickest a stark improvement for the Briton who was last in qualifying and the race yesterday.

Yesterday’s third placed man on the podium Timo Glock was third quickest ahead of race winner Gary Paffett.

Loïc Duval was fifth fastest to make it three Audis in the top five positions.

Second placed man in yesterday’s race Lucas Auer was sixth fastest for Mercedes.

The BMW of Augusto Farfus was seventh ahead of Mercedes‘ Paul di Resta.

Mike Rockenfeller was ninth to make it four Audis in the top ten, ahead of Edoardo Mortara.

Eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth belonged to the BMW trio of Marco Wittmann, Philipp Eng and Bruno Spengler.

Rookies Robin Frijns and Joel Eriksson were fourteenth and fifteenth ahead of Mercedes duo Dani Juncadella and Pascal Wehrlein.

In his farewell weekend to the DTM Mattias Ekström was eighteenth ahead of team-mate Nico Müller who ended up in the tyre barrier.

The second qualifying session of the weekend gets underway at 11.25 local time before the race at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results – Hockenheim I Free Practice 3