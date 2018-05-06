DTM

Champion Rast on Top in Third DTM Practice Session at Hockenheim

It was a better start for Audi in DTM Series practice at Hockenheim as René Rast ended quickest.

The best Audi could muster in the race yesterday was ninth place with the 2017 champion after a less than stellar qualifying session.

Behind, Rast team-mate Jamie Green was second quickest a stark improvement for the Briton who was last in qualifying and the race yesterday.

Yesterday’s third placed man on the podium Timo Glock was third quickest ahead of race winner Gary Paffett.

Loïc Duval was fifth fastest to make it three Audis in the top five positions.

Second placed man in yesterday’s race Lucas Auer was sixth fastest for Mercedes.

The BMW of Augusto Farfus was seventh ahead of Mercedes‘ Paul di Resta.

Mike Rockenfeller was ninth to make it four Audis in the top ten, ahead of Edoardo Mortara.

Eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth belonged to the BMW trio of Marco WittmannPhilipp Eng and Bruno Spengler.

Rookies Robin Frijns and Joel Eriksson were fourteenth and fifteenth ahead of Mercedes duo Dani Juncadella and Pascal Wehrlein.

In his farewell weekend to the DTM Mattias Ekström was eighteenth ahead of team-mate Nico Müller who ended up in the tyre barrier.

The second qualifying session of the weekend gets underway at 11.25 local time before the race at 13.30.

2018 DTM Series Results – Hockenheim I Free Practice 3

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
133René RastDEUAudi1m32.931
253Jamie GreenGBRAudi1m33.175
316Timo Glock DEUBMW1m33.224
42Gary PaffettGBRMercedes1m33.248
528Loïc DuvalFRAAudi1m33.360
633Lucas AuerAUTMercedes1m33.524
715Augusto FarfusBRABMW1m33.606
83Paul di RestaGBRMercedes1m33.637
999Mike RockenfellerDEUAudi1m33.715
1048Edoardo MortaraITAMercedes1m33.882
1111Marco Wittmann DEUBMW1m33.886
1225Philipp EngAUTBMW1m33.899
137Bruno SpenglerCANBMW1m33.980
144Robin FrijnsNEDAudi1m34.035
1547Joel ErikssonSWEBMW1m34.042
1623Dani JuncadellaESPMercedes1m34.170
1794Pascal WehrleinDEUMercedes1m34.270
185Mattias EkströmSWEAudi1m34.276
1951Nico Müller SUIAudi1m35.524

