Chilton and Cole focus to put their RS on top at Thruxton

With a disappointing lack of podiums so far this season, Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher are hoping that their drivers Tom Chilton and James Cole can utilise the pace of the Ford Focus RS at Thruxton in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship this weekend.

Tom Chilton can be confident due to the fact he was fastest in the morning session of a Thruxton test a few weeks ago, meanwhile James Cole will be aiming to build upon his fifth and sixth placed finishes in races one and two at Donington Park last time out.

Team Manager Oly Collins believes that their car can stand the punishment of Thruxton, “Thruxton is the fastest circuit and probably the most demanding on our BTCC calendar and one which on paper suits our new Focus RS.

“We had a great test there last month and have good reason to be confident. But this is the BTCC, and as we’ve seen in the first two rounds it’s extremely close and anything can happen when you’re in a good position.

“We need to confirm the pace of our car with some podiums this weekend.”

Tom Chilton looks to the past for inspiration, “I’ve qualified on pole here twice in the BTCC and last year took the fastest lap.

“We were fastest here in this year’s pre-season test before we made a race set-up change, so we know we have the pace around Thruxton.”

Meanwhile, Cole highlighted the unpredictable nature of the BTCC for the lack of podiums this season for he team, “I think that I speak for the whole team when I say that going into Thruxton we have a bit of a point to prove.

“We’ve shown that we have the pace during testing and the start of the year but because of circumstances, the results haven’t gone our way so far.”