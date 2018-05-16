Coulthard joins Formula E commentary team for Berlin

Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard will make his maiden appearance on the ABB FIA Formula E commentary scene at this weekend’s Berlin ePrix. The Scot acquainted himself with electric street racing series when he came to the 2017 Paris ePrix, and will step into the shoes of Indianapolis 500 Champion Dario Franchitti while he is away on Indianapolis duties.

Since his racing days Coulthard has been a TV pundit, and is now part of the Channel 4 F1 presenting line-up; so has plenty of experience at this role. But, this will be the first time that he has done this for Formula E, and will join regulars, Jack Nicholls and Bob Varsha in the commentary booth.

Coulthard told motorsport.com, “I am delighted to be taking over co-commentary duties from my friend and fellow Scot Dario Franchitti whilst he is away on Indianapolis duties.

“Formula E has proven to deliver exciting racing and has fantastic manufacturer support going forward which will continue to strengthen the championship and its reach.”

This weekend will also see the first public demonstration of the all-new Gen2 Formula E car, which will be conducted by 2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

Rosberg said, “I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the Gen2 car. It will be great to experience this high-performance e-mobility car and let’s see if I still have it in me!

“It makes it even more special that I’m able to do this at the Berlin E-Prix, as I’ve always loved racing in my home country – Germany.”