D’Ambrosio looks set for Dragon Racing exit

Ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d’Ambrosio looks set to leave Dragon Racing at the end of the current ABB FIA Formula E campaign in July following four seasons with the American team.

The Belgian racer is now looking for other options to stay on the grid for season five after the team’s relative lack of performance in the past two campaigns.

Jerome was non-committal when approached by e-racing365 at last weekend’s Berlin ePrix regarding his future in the series, saying: “Nothing is defined for me yet for Season Five. We will just have to see what happens.”

The Belgian won two Formula E races in Berlin in 2015 and Mexico City in 2016, courtesy of disqualifications for on-the-road winner Lucas Di Grassi at both events.

It has been disappointing for him ever since, finishing last season in eighteenth in the standings, while currently lying seventeenth in this season’s campaign, with a best result of P7 at last month’s Rome ePrix.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the Dragon Racing team investigated the possibility of fielding FIA Formula 2 rookie Maxmillian Gunther at last weekend’s Berlin ePrix.

However, the plan did not materialise, meaning that the Belgian will at least see out the season with the American team given the limit on driver line-up changes at the final three events.

Gunther will continue to carry out development testing on Dragon’s season five challenger, the Penske EV-3 next month. Hence, should d’Ambrosio’s seat become available, it is widely anticipated that the German will take up the vacant seat for next season.